Tariffs Won’t Hurt Indian Rice Industry, U.S. Consumers Will Bear Brunt

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

Dev Garg, Vice President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), says the recently imposed 50% US tariffs on Indian goods will largely impact US consumers, while Indian exporters remain insulated. The US imports around 2.5 lakh metric tons of Indian rice annually, valued at ₹3,100 crore. Despite higher tariffs, consumer demand remains strong, enabling exporters to benefit when prices stabilize. Ahead of the August 27 deadline for the additional 25% tariff, Indian shipments surged. Garg expects exports to stay steady or even rise through the next quarter, while the period offers opportunities for expanding into new international markets.

