Tata Group gets Air India after 67 years, Ratan Tata welcomes it back

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Sons chairman, shared an emotional message on social media immediately after the group won the bid to take back the reins of state-owned Air India. He said that former chairman JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was here today. He signed off by saying, "Welcome back, Air India." After its sale, the government will get around Rs 2,700 crore cash from Tatas, the DIPAM Secretary said, adding that Tatas will take over of Rs 15,300 crore debt while the rest it'll pay in cash. Watch the journey of the airline.