Tata Group shares zoom, Infosys Q2 beats estimates and more on the BT show

Tata Group shares zoom on news of $1 billion investment in electric vehicle business; Infosys Q2 beats estimates, company hikes growth guidance; Wipro second quarter profit rises, firm sees IT services revenue growth at 2-4% in Q3; PM Narendra Modi launches the `100-lakh crore Gati Shakti' scheme; Fertiliser shortage hits Centre; Salman Khan joins Amitabh Bachchan on the NFT bandwagon. This and more on the Business Today show. 

