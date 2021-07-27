TeamLease throws light on in-demand roles in the job market

With technology and Sales becoming critical functions required for business continuity and recovery, not only has the demand for the IT and Sales profiles grown, but the salaries that they command have also increased significantly as per the latest ‘TeamLease Jobs & Salaries Primer Report 2021’. According to the report, while the median salary increment was 7.12%, the average growth of salary for talent in IT and Sales functions has been 8.55% and 9.82% respectively. Aabha Bakaya, Consulting Editor & Anchor, BTTV speaks to Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-founder and EVP, TeamLease to find out more about the current job market. Watch the video for more.