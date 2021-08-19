The Afghan crisis could lead to a rise in dry fruit prices in India

The turmoil in Afghanistan is sending ripple effects to neighbouring nations with the Indian dry fruits market likely to see a rise in prices too. The Taliban have barred movement of all cargo through transit routes in Pakistan. It has stopped all imports and exports of goods with India. Dry fruits and onions form a major part of India's imports from Afghanistan. Around 85% of India's dry fruits come from Afghanistan. Traders in Jammu have seen a rise in prices over the last 15 days and all they can do is wait and watch.