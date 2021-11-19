scorecardresearch
Three farm laws rolled back, says PM, urges farmers to leave protest sites

After one year of agitation over farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will repeal the three controversial laws which were passed in Parliament in September last year. PM Modi apologised and said that the government "failed to convince a section of farmers" over the farm laws. He said the three contentious laws will be repealed during this month's Parliament session.

