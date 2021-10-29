Titan on rising jewellery demand

After a spectacular set of quarterly earnings, we sit down with Ajoy Chawla, to understand what’s driving the revival in demand in jewelry buying and whether it’s a sustainable trend. Titan has done exceedingly well in its quarterly results - just declared a net profit of 641 cr. Titan has 4 jewelry brands (Zoya, Tanish, Carat Lane, and Mia). Zoya is the luxury brand of Titan and the product sits on top of the product pyramid. In the pandemic, Zoya opened a new store in Bangalore and 6 new galleries across India.