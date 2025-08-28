Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
news reel
Top Trump Officials Resort To Name Calling After India Refuses To Bow To U.S. Trade Diktat

Top Trump Officials Resort To Name Calling After India Refuses To Bow To U.S. Trade Diktat

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 6:38 PM IST

Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian exports were only the beginning. Within 24 hours, his top advisers launched a barrage of attacks — calling ties “complicated,” mocking the rupee, and even branding the Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s War.” Former White House hawks Kevin Hassett, Peter Navarro, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of arrogance, high import duties, and bankrolling Russia’s war machine. Their remarks come just as India signalled softer trade lines, with government sources saying talks remain open. The U.S. salvo, however, is shaking confidence in Washington’s intent. At home, leaders rally around Swadeshi, while Modi prepares to retrace the Silk Route to Beijing — signalling shifting equations in Asia.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended