Tracking markets from Samvat to Samvat

Samvat 2077 was a strong one for equity investors with activity on Dalal Street really picking up steam. Sensex and the Nifty posted their best gains in 13 years. Soaring unicorns, private capex and significant pickup in the pace of vaccination added to the buoyant sentiment. Watch this special report to find out how markets performed in samvat 2077 and where are the markets headed next year.
