News
news reel
Trump Targets iPhone Manufacturing In India | Apple’s Make In India Moment

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 16, 2025,
  • Updated May 16, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

 

Is Donald Trump turning up the heat on Apple’s India ambitions? As US–India trade talks enter a decisive phase, President Donald Trump has launched a new pressure tactic—targeting Apple’s massive ‘Make in India’ operations. While Apple has assured the Indian government that its plans remain unchanged, Trump's rhetoric has raised eyebrows. India now manufactures 20% of global iPhones, with 40 million units produced in 2023 alone—worth over $22 billion. Foxconn is now even making AirPods in Telangana and will produce iPhone 17 Pro models in India and China simultaneously. Back home, Trump is pushing Apple to invest $500 billion in the US, but experts say high costs, lack of supply chains, and missing skilled labour make that a distant dream. If iPhones were made in the US today, prices could skyrocket to $3,000 a piece. Is this Trump’s trade tactic or a serious threat to India’s electronics rise?

