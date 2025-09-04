Trump VS Putin: Tariffs, Oil & India Caught In Global Crossfire

Global politics has taken a dramatic turn as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchange sharp words. The tension escalated after Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un projected a united front in Beijing. Putin defended India and China — Russia’s top oil buyers — while criticizing Trump’s tariffs on both countries. Trump, however, stood firm, citing India’s oil trade with Russia and pushing the EU to follow suit with tariffs. But Germany’s Foreign Minister, speaking exclusively to India Today, clarified that Europe has no plans to sanction India. As rhetoric builds, the big question remains: will dialogue prevail or will trade wars deepen the global divide?