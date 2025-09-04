Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
news reel
Trump VS Putin: Tariffs, Oil & India Caught In Global Crossfire

Trump VS Putin: Tariffs, Oil & India Caught In Global Crossfire

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 4, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 4, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

 

Global politics has taken a dramatic turn as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchange sharp words. The tension escalated after Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un projected a united front in Beijing. Putin defended India and China — Russia’s top oil buyers — while criticizing Trump’s tariffs on both countries. Trump, however, stood firm, citing India’s oil trade with Russia and pushing the EU to follow suit with tariffs. But Germany’s Foreign Minister, speaking exclusively to India Today, clarified that Europe has no plans to sanction India. As rhetoric builds, the big question remains: will dialogue prevail or will trade wars deepen the global divide?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended