Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exporters | Tirupur, Mirzapur & Kolkata Brace

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods has officially come into effect, sparking concerns across India’s export hubs. While pharma, electronics, and energy are exempt, sectors like textiles, leather, gems, carpets, seafood, and toys are reeling. In Tirupur, India’s knitwear capital, exporters face steep challenges as U.S. buyers turn to cheaper suppliers in Bangladesh, Vietnam, and China. Mirzapur’s carpet sellers and Kolkata’s leather exporters, including major groups like TRIO, warn of job losses and strategy overhauls. Toy exporters in Kanpur, once beneficiaries of U.S.–China trade tensions, are also hit. With over 2,500 exporters in Tirupur alone, industries are urging government relief, exploring new markets, and diversifying to survive the tariff storm.

