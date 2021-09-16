Udayan Mukherjee answers queries on stocks, govt's lifeline for telcos and more on the BT show

Udayan Mukherjee answers your queries about investment and stocks; Govt throws a lifeline to the cash-strapped telecom sector, announcing a major relief and reform package; Air India begins its descent into the last leg of privatisation with financial bids from Tata Sons and Spicejet’s Ajay Singh; Why is the Apple iPhone so expensive in India? Will ordering from Swiggy and Zomato become more expensive? Watch the Business Today Show to find out more.