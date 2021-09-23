Udayan Mukherjee answers queries, relief in store for Amazon, Flipkart and more on the BT show

Market whiz Udayan Mukherjee answers viewer queries; Updates from Washington DC on PM Narendra Modi’s US visit; World markets recover as China’s Evergrande says it has negotiated a deal with its creditors; Relief in store for the likes of Amazon and Flipkart with dissent within govt over new e-commerce rules; Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal launches the National Single Window System and Zee, Sony create an entertainment behemoth. Watch all this on the Business Today show