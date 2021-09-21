scorecardresearch
Udayan Mukherjee answers viewer queries, news about increments and more on the BT show

Get the lowdown on the 525-point fall in Sensex from Business Today TV’s Global Business Editor Udayan Mukherjee who also answers viewer queries in special segment #AskUdayan. A look at the main reasons for the market fall and Udayan’s outlook for this week. Also, a look at the rock-bottom home loan interest rates. There's good news from Deolitte which predicts much better increments this year. A ground report from Chennai on Ford employees facing the sack and last but not the least, a look at the latest operating system from Apple.

