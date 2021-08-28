Udayan Mukherjee in conversation with Byju Raveendran

Leading Indian edtech startup Byju’s is all set to clock Rs 10,000 crore in revenue this year, according to Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran. He says that his profits would be around Rs 2,000-3,000 crore after investing in all the new businesses including acquisition of Aakash and Great Learning. In the maiden episode of Business Today with Udayan Mukherjee, Raveendran charts his journey from being a mathematics teacher to his startup achieving a market valuation of Rs 1.25 lakh crore.



