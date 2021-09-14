Udayan Mukherjee speaks to Raamdeo Agrawal, Jet to make a comeback and more on the BT show

Talking to Udayan Mukherjee exclusively on Business Today TV, the Motilal Oswal Chairman warned investors to be ready for a 10-20% correction in the markets; Rains are playing havoc with onion prices in the middle of the festive season. As crops are destroyed by unseasonal rains and harvesting is also delayed, onion prices are set to spike; Jet Airways is finally set to resume operations. In an official announcement, the airline’s new promoters Jalan-Kalrock consortium said that the airline will resume operations by the first quarter of 2022. Watch the Business Today show for more