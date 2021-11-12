Unraveling the sluggish performance of Paytm IPO

India’s largest public issue – the Rs 18,300 offering by Paytm – has closed but a closer look at the subscription data and the grey maket premium shows that investors remain deterred by the high valuations and the business prospects of the Vijay Shekhar Sharma founded company. Here’s the story of why Paytm’s issue did not generate the same hype as some other issues like Zomato, Nykaa and PolicyBazaar.