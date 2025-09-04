UP Becomes India’s 2nd Largest & Fastest-Growing Economy | Yogi Adityanath on State’s Transformation

In a powerful statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state’s remarkable economic transformation over the last eight years. Once the country’s largest economy in 1947, contributing 14% to India’s GDP, Uttar Pradesh had slipped to the 8th position by 2016-17 with just 8% share. This decline, according to him, left the state struggling with a crisis of identity and a “BIMARU” image. Today, however, Yogi Adityanath asserts that Uttar Pradesh has not only shed that image but has emerged as the second-largest economy in the country and is currently the fastest-growing state economy. He credits the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sustained policy efforts for this turnaround.