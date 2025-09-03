UPI Goes Global: From Eiffel Tower To 20 Billion Transactions

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has smashed records with 20 billion transactions in a single month—a 34% jump from last year. But UPI’s story doesn’t stop at home. From the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the streets of Singapore, UPI is now accepted in multiple countries including France, UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius. Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it a symbol of India’s digital leadership, while global experts see it as a model reshaping financial infrastructure. With plans to expand to 20+ countries by 2027, and PayPal joining the UPI wave, India’s fintech revolution is now a global movement. Watch how UPI is changing payments—and geopolitics.