Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
news reel
UPI Goes Global: From Eiffel Tower To 20 Billion Transactions

UPI Goes Global: From Eiffel Tower To 20 Billion Transactions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has smashed records with 20 billion transactions in a single month—a 34% jump from last year. But UPI’s story doesn’t stop at home. From the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the streets of Singapore, UPI is now accepted in multiple countries including France, UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius. Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it a symbol of India’s digital leadership, while global experts see it as a model reshaping financial infrastructure. With plans to expand to 20+ countries by 2027, and PayPal joining the UPI wave, India’s fintech revolution is now a global movement. Watch how UPI is changing payments—and geopolitics.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended