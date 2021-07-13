scorecardresearch
UP's new population policy: Can it help development and reduce poverty?

The Uttar Pradesh government has released the new population policy for 2021-2030. In the new population policy, a target has been set to bring the birth rate to 2.1 per thousand population by 2026 and to 1.9 by 2030. The state's total fertility rate is 2.7 percent currently. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there should be a gap between two children in order to control the population in the state. Watch the video for more on the new population policy

