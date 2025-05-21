US Drug Price Cuts: Will India Be Impacted?

US President Donald Trump this week signed an executive order linking U.S. drug prices to those paid in other developed countries. The measure primarily targets Big Pharma and branded drugs, but could reshape global pricing policies. Indian companies supplying affordable generics and biosimilars may not be directly hit, but the pricing environment could still evolve. Could this move create pressure on branded drugmakers while giving an edge to companies focused on generics and biosimilars—like many in India? In this episode of Business Today, Neetu Chandra Sharma speaks with Biocon’s Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, to break down what the changes could mean for Indian manufacturers.