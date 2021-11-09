UTI AMC''s Vetri Subramanian In Conversation With Udayan, Paytm IPO & Many More...

All you want to know about markets. Exclusive conversation with market guru, Vetri Subramaniam. Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO off. And in a huge data leak, CDSL has exposed personal and financial data of over 4 crore Indian investors twice in a period of 10 days. IndusInd Bank nosedives on whistleblower allegations. Government of India to procure 1 crore doses of needle free Zydus Cadila covid shots at Rs 265 each. Chingari's crypto token raises $40 million within 24 hours of its live sale