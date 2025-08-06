Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wrecks Villages | Army Leads Rescue Ops, CM Dhami Inspects Situation

Tragedy struck Devbhoomi Uttarakhand on Tuesday as a flash flood triggered massive landslides, sweeping away roads, homes, and critical infrastructure. The Indian Army has rescued over 150 people, but many remain missing. In Uttarkashi’s Dharali village, homes, bridges, and roads lie in ruins. A massive landslide in Harshil wiped out an entire Army camp, while the Gangotri highway has suffered severe damage. Rescue teams are braving rain and debris, trekking on foot through treacherous terrain. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the worst-hit areas, assuring full state support. But with worsening conditions, the battle against nature is far from over.