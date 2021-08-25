Vaccines for healthy children not before 2022: Head of govt's vaccine panel

In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, the head of the government’s Covid vaccine advisory panel has said that like in the case of adults, India will also be prioritising children for vaccines. Dr NK Arora has stated that vaccines for healthy children will be available by the “ first quarter of 2022”. “Children with co-morbidities are more likely to develop severe diseases and hence they will be prioritised,” he said. Right now, India has given emergency use authorisation to one vaccine for kids above the age of 12. “This vaccine will be rolled out by October,” he said. Watch the video for more