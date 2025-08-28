Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted After Deadly Landslide In Katra | 30+ Pilgrims Dead

A massive tragedy struck the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra in Katra on 26th August when a landslide near Ardhkumari left over 30 people dead and several injured. Around 3 pm, a portion of the mountainside gave way, sending huge boulders crashing down on unsuspecting pilgrims. The Himkoti trek route had already been suspended due to heavy rains, but the old route was still open until authorities halted it for safety. Rescue operations continued overnight with NDRF teams deployed, as anxious relatives gathered at hospitals in Katra. Both routes to the shrine remain closed until further notice. The disaster highlights the dangers posed by relentless rain and fragile Himalayan terrain.