Valuation guru Aswath Damodaran on upcoming Paytm IPO and his advice for investors

Aswath Damodaran, a valuation guru and a professor at the Stern Business School in New York, talks about what investors should do in the stock market at current valuations. An expert on valuations, Aswath says while he would consider anything at the right price, he feels the upcoming Paytm IPO has real potential, as a true disruptor in financial services and payment processing. He speaks to Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor, BTTV about all this and more.