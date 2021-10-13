scorecardresearch
VU has an optimistic view on Diwali: Devita Saraf, Chairman & CEO, The Vu Group

With consumers restricted to their homes and having limited means of entertainment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VU Technologies have witnessed a great demand for its high-end televisions. The company had registered great festive sales last year and is hoping to have a great Diwali this year too. Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, The Vu Group is optimistic about the festive season. 

