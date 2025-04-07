scorecardresearch
Business Today
Waqf Amendment Becomes Law: Government Pushes Ahead Despite Opposition Uproar

 

The Waqf Amendment Bill has officially become law after President Droupadi Murmu's approval. Despite facing strong opposition from parties like Congress, AAP, and AIMIM—who have now approached the Supreme Court—the government is all set to notify the law in the gazette. While some Muslim and Christian groups support the move, nationwide protests have intensified. BJP President JP Nadda defended the law, stating it's about legal transparency, not control. As the political battle heats up, the WAQF law now heads for a crucial test in the Supreme Court.

