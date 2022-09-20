WATCH: Adani Group Becomes 2nd Largest Cement Manufacturer In The Country

Adani Group Becomes 2nd Largest Cement Manufacturer In The Country. Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group explains the reasons for ACC & Ambuja Cements' acquisition to be "historic". He also explains the rationale behind entering the cement space. Ambuja-ACC acquisition is the largest ever inbound M&A transaction and India is the second largest producer of cement in the world. Gautam Adani also lists all the sectors the company is involved in and how all these businesses are growing at a double-digit rate.