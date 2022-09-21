WATCH: Airfares Soar Up To 40% On Diwali Rush

With Covid no more acting as a hindrance to travel, cash registers of airlines are ringing this festive season. If you are thinking of travelling this Diwali, get ready to pay a bomb. The prices of air tickets have shot up 40% in many sectors. One of the highest increases is in the prices of the flights to smaller towns. Aditya Agarwal, CFO, ClearTrip and Neeraj Singh Dev, Thomas Cook India talk about airfare trends this Diwali.