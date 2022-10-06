WATCH: Akasa May Soon Fly From Delhi To Bombay

India’s airline startup, Akasa Air, has today announced its expansion plans across India, including new cities. They have added the national capital, New Delhi, as one of their routes. Starting October 7th, Akasa Air passengers can fly from Delhi to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru to Delhi. Cafe by Akasa also plans to offer special Diwali meals after having one of its successful Dussehra meals. Watch Akasa Air’s management talk to Business Today Television.