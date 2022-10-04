WATCH: Are The Brits Missing Their Former Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Rishi Sunak?

It has not been a month yet, and British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government is facing massive humiliation with a U-turn on a tax cut that led to disastrous consequences for the Pound and forced the Bank of England to spend 65 billion pounds to stabilise government bonds. This has spawned a new rallying cry across the UK, bring back Rishi Sunak. Watch more on the story on why the Brits are missing their former Chancellor of the Exchequer.