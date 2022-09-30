WATCH: "Co-Working Spaces Really Popular Among Youth In Bengaluru" FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that "Co-Working spaces really popular among youth in Bengaluru". She also placed greater emphasis on the "coherence between Karnataka govt and stakeholders" of startups and how it should also reflect in the way govt of India is approached. FM was addressing the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in Bengaluru.
