WATCH: DIPAM Secy Exclusive On IDBI Bank, Udayan Mukherjee On Markets & More Stories

Markets tumble in trade, Tata Motors ends 4% lower, TCS rallies on Q2 earnings. PSU banks rescue the Rupee from an all-time low of 82.68, and the Indian currency finally closes at its Friday level of 82.32. IDBI Bank zooms 10% as the government says disinvestment to be complete by next September. DIPAM Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey speaks exclusively to #BusinessTodayTV. Adani Group is reportedly in talks to buy the cement business of Jaiprakash Power Ventures. Buyers return with a vengeance to car showrooms, dealers record the highest-ever sales during Navratri. Also, Udayan Mukherjee speaks to the Market Guru, Sanjay Mookim, India Strategist & Equity Research Head, JPMorgan. Watch these & many more stories on #BusinessTodayTV.