WATCH: EAM Jaishankar Slams China At UNSC Over Blocking Sanctions Of Terrorists

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced additional mobilisation and unveiled a not-so-subtle nuclear threat on Ukraine. India has reiterated its traditional position calling for a return to dialogue and diplomacy and cessation of hostilities. Jaishankar said, “Clearly, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised, this cannot be an era of war.” Pointing towards China, Jaishankar said, "Politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability. Nor indeed to facilitate impunity. Regrettably, we have seen this of late in this very Chamber, when it comes to sanctioning of some of the world’s most dreaded terrorists."