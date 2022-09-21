WATCH: EV Safety Norms Implementation Delayed Till October

The electric vehicle industry is all set to get a breather, with the deadline for new safety measures likely to be extended beyond first of October. As Business Today TV reported earlier, the EV industry, particularly battery manfucturers have said they are not ready to comply with new safety rules by the October deadline. They have cited various reasons for this. To get a clearer picture, Chetan Bhutani spoke to Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the CEO of Kinetic Green Energy, who also heads the EV committee of Indian Federation of Green Energy.