WATCH: Exclusive: SBI's Projections On The Interest Rate Hikes By The RBI's MPC

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, SBI in conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, Business Today TV says that RBI's MPC is likely to announce a hike of 50 bps points in the interest rate as they conclude their meeting. Explaining his projections Ghosh says, "50 bps is the new 25 bps". Talking about the rupee, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, said that the depreciation in the currency is an outcome of the strengthening U.S. dollar.