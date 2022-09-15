WATCH: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Shares A Light Moment With Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman shared a light moment with Urjit Patel, Former RBI Governor at a book launch. The Former RBI Governor jokes about inflation being at 4% when he was a part of the Monetary Policy Committee with DU's Professor Pammi Dua. Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman took the joke sportingly and propped her thumb up to the statement. This light banter took place at the Delhi School of Economics during the book launch of ‘Recalibrate: Changing Paradigms’ by N.K. Singh, Chairman, Finance Commission, and P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.