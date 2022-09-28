WATCH: Geopolitical Challenges Can Keep Foreign Investors Cautious: V. Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran has said that foreign investors may remain cautious because of geopolitical challenges. "Private demand and the services sector are doing better than expected," he said. Adding that private capital formation is taking place, while foreign direct investment (FDI) flow keeps steady. However, there are challenges and geopolitical changes which are making foreign investors cautious, CEA Nageswaran said.
