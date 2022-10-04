WATCH: Home Loans To Get Expensive? Govt's Phase-Wise Plans For 5G & More Stories

Stock markets fall on weak global sentiments. Credit Suisse, one of the world's largest investment banks teeters on the edge of collapse, is another Lehman Brothers moment around the corner? Crude oil prices surge more than $3 amid speculation that OPEC+ could slash production by up to 1 million barrels per day later this week. EMI shock for home loan borrowers as banks raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point. Also, watch Udayan Mukherjee in an exclusive conversation with #MarketGuru Atul Suri, CEO, of Marathon Trends. These & many more stories on #BusinessTodayTV.