WATCH: India All Set For A New Future With 5G | BT Special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India at the Indian Mobile Congress on October 1, the government now plans to set up 5G labs across the country. Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Indian Government plans to set up 100 5G labs across the country. The world’s digital connections are about to become broader and faster, providing a platform for every industry to boost productivity and innovation. The future of the connected world is not just about the newest frontier technologies, such as 5G, AI, AR/VR, Cloud, Edge, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, etc. but much of it will be defined by further evolution of these existing advanced connectivity technologies. India Inc and telecom industry pioneers showcase their digital prowess with the advent of 5G services and present several use cases and applications of the same. Tech Today & Business Today TV bring you this special episode on 5G in India.