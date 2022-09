Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, has donated Rs 1,5 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, an independent trust that manages the temples along with the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Ambani handed over the demand draft for the same to the TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala.