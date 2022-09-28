WATCH: Online Games Go The Crypto Way? Adani's Big Investment In Green Energy

Markets end flat amid high volatility. Adani Group is set to invest $100 billion in the next 10 years, 70% of which will be invested in green energies. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways defers the deadline from October 1, for the implementation of new safety standards for electric vehicles. World Bank sharply cuts the growth estimates for the East Asia and Pacific region for this year. Is the industry of online gaming involving wagers going the cryptocurrency way in India? These & many more stories on #BusinessTodayTV.