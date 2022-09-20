WATCH: Ratan Tata Clears the Air on a Fake Quote, Narrates Decision-Making Challenges

"I don't believe in taking right decisions, I take decisions and make them right," is a statement that Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts & Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons denied making at a special ceremony in HEC Paris in April 2015. He was awarded an HEC Paris honoris causa degree in 2015, making him the first industry leader from Asia to be awarded such a distinction from HEC Paris. Ratan Tata was asked to shed light on the aforementioned statement by the event moderator, to which Tata said, "I am sorry to upset you, but it's a statement made by Facebook or Twitter." He further went on to explain two instances where he had to make tough decisions for his company & employees. In 2014, Tata was forced to abandon setting up shop in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee rode on the high of the Singur and Nandigram agitation to win an unprecedented mandate. The second instance he mentions is about the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 26/11 in 2008, where the Taj hotel was attacked in Colaba. He spoke about the humility required during making such decisions and how he chose to stand with all the employees who lost their lives in the unfortunate attack.