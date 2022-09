Global professional services firm Aon said salaries in India are expected to increase 10.4 percent in 2023, compared to an actual increase of 10.6 percent to date in 2022. The study analyzed data from 1,300 companies across 40 industries in India. Globally, India has the highest salary increase in 2022 to date. Business Today’s Sakshi Batra spoke to Jang Bahadur Singh, director from Aon. Listen in here-