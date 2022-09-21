WATCH: Should Modi Govt Award The Middle Class By Reducing Income Tax?

On Sep 20, 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman infused fresh animal spirits into the industry by reducing corporate tax to 22% from 30%. Three years after that epochal move, Business Today TV asks a very pertinent question – should the same benefit be extended to the Indian middle class? Should the Modi Govt take the plunge in its final full budget by reducing the tax incidence on the much-burdened middle class? There is a big argument in its favor – direct tax collections have zoomed by 23% in the Apr-Sep period this financial year. With the middle class bearing most of this burden, why should it not be awarded?