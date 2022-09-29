WATCH: Tata Motors Introduces Three New Commercial Pick-Up Trucks

Tata Motors has launched three new commercial pickup trucks in the Indian market, namely the Yodha 2.0, the Intra V20 bi-fuel, and the Intra V50. The pickup trucks feature a new, while also claiming to offer the highest load-carrying capacity, largest deck length, and longest range in the segment. Tata Motors commemorated the launch of the three new pickups by delivering 750 of them to customers across the country. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "Every aspect of these pickups has been meticulously engineered to efficiently service a wide variety of uses across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas. They come with a bold new design and offer the highest payload capacity to carry heavier cargo; the largest deck length to carry voluminous loads; the highest power-to-weight ratio, the longest range to traverse maximum distance; and modern safety and comfort features for stress-free driving. " Karishma Asoodani takes us through this latest launch