WATCH: Tata's 5G Innovation For Automotive Parts

Tata Communications will be able to show off private use cases like automated quality inspection of equipment using video and image analytics, inventory management and asset tracking, warehouse theft detection, AR/VR-based remote worker collaboration, and video-powered retail purchase, to name a few. Viswanathan Ramaswamy, Vice President, 5G & Digital Solutions Incubation, takes us through a live experience of 5G connectivity on auto parts and instruments.
