WATCH: 'The Trailblazer' Naina Lal Kidwai In Conversation With Udayan Mukherjee

Naina Lal Kidwai, Senior Adviser, Rothschild & Co India, Former President, FICCI & Ex Country Head of HSBC India shares her experience on sexism at workplace and talks about the scrutiny that women face since the beginning of their careers. She also, shares her experience of how she quit her job at HSBC and continue her journey to Rothschild & Co India. Rothschild & Co India is an investment banking firm providing expert advisory and execution services to large and mid-sized corporations, private equity, families and entrepreneurs and the Indian government. Watch Udayan Mukherjee, Global Business Editor, India Today in conversation with Naina Lal Kidwai.